Twitterati salutes Rohit Sharma’s masterclass 118 off 43 balls

Rohit Sharma's century, which came off just 35 balls, also saw him equal the record of the fastest T20I hundred.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 22, 2017 9:12 pm
Rohit Sharma hit his second T20I hundred in Indore on Friday. (Source: PTI)
Rohit Sharma is enjoying a fabulous run towards the end of 2017. After slamming the third double hundred of his career in ODI cricket, Sharma hammered his second T20I hundred on Friday against Sri Lanka. His century, which came off just 35 balls, also saw him equal the record of the fastest T20I hundred. His blitzkrieg innings off 118 were laced with 10 sixes and 12 fours. He was eventually dismissed for 118 (43 balls) by Akila Dananjaya off Dushmantha Chameera on the fourth ball of the 13th over. Rohit’s hundred is also the fastest T20I century by an Indian.  Along with KL Rahul, he added 165 runs for the opening wicket and powered India’s total to 260. David Miller had also achieved the same feat against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom a few months ago. Not only has the Hitman’s innings left cricketing fraternity in awe and wonder but also left Twitterati in a tizzy. Here are some of the best reactions-

Meanwhile, courtesy of his knock India reached a mammoth total of 260/5 in their quota of 20 overs. Apart from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul batted beautifully to hit a fine 89 while MS Dhoni launched a savage attack towards the end to propel India past the 250 run mark.

