Twitterati salutes Rohit Sharma’s masterclass 118 off 43 balls

Rohit Sharma hit his second T20I hundred in Indore on Friday. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma hit his second T20I hundred in Indore on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Sharma is enjoying a fabulous run towards the end of 2017. After slamming the third double hundred of his career in ODI cricket, Sharma hammered his second T20I hundred on Friday against Sri Lanka. His century, which came off just 35 balls, also saw him equal the record of the fastest T20I hundred. His blitzkrieg innings off 118 were laced with 10 sixes and 12 fours. He was eventually dismissed for 118 (43 balls) by Akila Dananjaya off Dushmantha Chameera on the fourth ball of the 13th over. Rohit’s hundred is also the fastest T20I century by an Indian. Along with KL Rahul, he added 165 runs for the opening wicket and powered India’s total to 260. David Miller had also achieved the same feat against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom a few months ago. Not only has the Hitman’s innings left cricketing fraternity in awe and wonder but also left Twitterati in a tizzy. Here are some of the best reactions-

Both Rohit and Rahul treated us to big hitting of pure class. You don’t see that very often. 👏👏👏#INDvSL — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 22, 2017

There are a few in the world, but none in India who can catch up with Rohit when he is in this mood. #Rohit — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 22, 2017

RoHit Sharma ! Mazaak bana rakha hai yaar. It ain’t this easy yaar. pic.twitter.com/GqoGhz18wK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 22, 2017

What a stunning century it was from Rohit Sharma. 35 ball 100. May this purple patch continue. pic.twitter.com/1MsNKfJd0F — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 22, 2017

What on Earth is happening 😳😱😱 @ImRo45 crazyyyyyy 🔥 record team score bound to be broken here!? #INDvSL #flattrack — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) 22 December 2017

Power, style, finesse, placement, class, timing – you name it! 🙌@ImRo45‘s record-breaking 💯 had it all. His 1⃣1⃣8⃣ is the highest score by an Indian batsman in a T20I.#INDvSLpic.twitter.com/VsaeJaYhGY — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 22 December 2017

Meanwhile, courtesy of his knock India reached a mammoth total of 260/5 in their quota of 20 overs. Apart from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul batted beautifully to hit a fine 89 while MS Dhoni launched a savage attack towards the end to propel India past the 250 run mark.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd