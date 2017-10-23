Twitterati reacts after India lose first ODI despite Virat Kohli’s hundred

Diwali 2017
New Zealand's six-wicket win in the first ODI was India's first defeat at home after batting first since 2013.

Virat Kohli, Kohli, Tom Lotham, India vs new Zealand, Ind vs NZ, Kohli hundred, New Zealand tour of India 2017, Cricket news, Indian Express Virat Kohli’s ton moved him past Australia’s Ricky Ponting, who scored 30 ODI hundreds in his career. (Source: PTI)
Virat Kohli continued his rich vein of form as he scored his 31st ODI hundred and is only behind batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI tons to his name. Kohli’s knock of 121 powered India’s target to 280 but could not help hosts with a win in the three-match ODI series. Tom Latham scored his fourth ODI hundred as New Zealand pulled off a stunning six-wicket win at Wankhede Stadium. Latham hit an undefeated 103 off 102 balls and added 200 runs with Ross Taylor as New Zealand ended on 284/4 in the highest chase in ODI cricket by any team at Wankhede.

Earlier, Virat Kohli scored his 31st hundred as India reached 280/8. Playing his 200th ODI, the Indian skipper scored 121 runs and shared a 73-run stand with Dinesh Karthik after India suffered early blows. However, Kohli held one end together until close to the finish. His knock included seven fours and a six.

This was also the first time that India lost an ODI after Kohli got to a century and it was the first instance that India lost an ODI at home after batting first since 2013.

