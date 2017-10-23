Twitterati reacts after India lose first ODI despite Virat Kohli’s hundred

Virat Kohli’s ton moved him past Australia’s Ricky Ponting, who scored 30 ODI hundreds in his career. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli’s ton moved him past Australia’s Ricky Ponting, who scored 30 ODI hundreds in his career. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli continued his rich vein of form as he scored his 31st ODI hundred and is only behind batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI tons to his name. Kohli’s knock of 121 powered India’s target to 280 but could not help hosts with a win in the three-match ODI series. Tom Latham scored his fourth ODI hundred as New Zealand pulled off a stunning six-wicket win at Wankhede Stadium. Latham hit an undefeated 103 off 102 balls and added 200 runs with Ross Taylor as New Zealand ended on 284/4 in the highest chase in ODI cricket by any team at Wankhede.

Earlier, Virat Kohli scored his 31st hundred as India reached 280/8. Playing his 200th ODI, the Indian skipper scored 121 runs and shared a 73-run stand with Dinesh Karthik after India suffered early blows. However, Kohli held one end together until close to the finish. His knock included seven fours and a six.

Ross The Boss….best ODI knock on Indian soil. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 22 October 2017

Stellar knock by Latham. Dished out a master class in playing spin. Turned a competitive chase into a one-sided encounter. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 22 October 2017

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on a clinical run chase.Brilliant 200 run partnership between Latham & Ross Taylor.Well deserved victory#indvsnz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 22 October 2017

This is as good an example of pacing a run chase as you will see. Latham has been hugely impressive. Theirs to lose from here. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 22 October 2017

Outstanding partnership between Taylor and Latham made a challenging total look easy. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 22 October 2017

After 200 games, Kohli has 8888 runs at sn average of 55.55 .

What a brilliant 121 this one was. 280 is a fighting total.#INDvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 22 October 2017

Congratulations @imVkohli on an amazing 💯under extremely hard conditions. Must’ve been so satisfying as a batsman!! #INDvNZ #bcci #Virat200 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) 22 October 2017

This was also the first time that India lost an ODI after Kohli got to a century and it was the first instance that India lost an ODI at home after batting first since 2013.

