Twitterati hail Pakistan’s ‘fantastic win’ over Sri Lanka in second ODI

Pakistan won by 32 runs in second ODI. (Source: AP) Pakistan won by 32 runs in second ODI. (Source: AP)

Pakistan rode on their bowling attack to pull off an emphatic win over Sri Lanka by 32 runs in the second match of the five-match series as they defended a target of 220 runs in Abu Dhabi. Shadab Khan spun the web pretty well to push the Sri lankan team on backfoot. Captain Upul Tharanga though showed resistance as he carried the bat through and remained unbeaten at 112.

Sri Lanka were left tottering at 93/7 before Tharanga along with Jeffrey Vandersay nothced up a stand of 76 runs for 8th wicket but their effort went in vain as they were bundled out for 187 to hand a win to Pakistan. Earlier, Babar Azam scored his second consecutive ton of the series while Shadab remained unbeaten at 52.

Delighted with the team’s performance today. Thank you for all your support, keep supporting Pakistan 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #PakistanZindabad🇵🇰 🇵🇰 🇵🇰 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) 16 October 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fantastic win Pakistan great bowling performance. Excellent batting in touch conditions Babar& Tharanga — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 16 October 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What do you think guys??

Can Pak win it from here ..?? — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 16 October 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What do you think guys??

Can Pak win it from here ..?? — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 16 October 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#PakistanZindabad #PakvsSL Completely outclassed SriLanka. GREAT JOB MY BOYS IN GREEN! Allah ka shukkar. pic.twitter.com/Jfo5znqDIn — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) 16 October 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd