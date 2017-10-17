Diwali 2017
Twitterati hail Pakistan’s ‘fantastic win’ over Sri Lanka in second ODI

Pakistan defended a target of 220 runs against Sri Lanka to win the second ODI by 32 runs and go 2-0 up in five-matchs series.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 17, 2017 1:19 am
Pakistan won by 32 runs in second ODI.
Pakistan rode on their bowling attack to pull off an emphatic win over Sri Lanka by 32 runs in the second match of the five-match series as they defended a target of 220 runs in Abu Dhabi. Shadab Khan spun the web pretty well to push the Sri lankan team on backfoot. Captain Upul Tharanga though showed resistance as he carried the bat through and remained unbeaten at 112.

Sri Lanka were left tottering at 93/7 before Tharanga along with Jeffrey Vandersay nothced up a stand of 76 runs for 8th wicket but their effort went in vain as they were bundled out for 187 to hand a win to Pakistan. Earlier, Babar Azam scored his second consecutive ton of the series while Shadab remained unbeaten at 52.

