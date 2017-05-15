Latest News
Twitterati hail Pakistan greats Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan after historic win over West Indies in last Test

Pakistan recorded a first ever series win in West Indies as Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan played their last Test match.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 15, 2017 4:18 pm
pakistan vs west indies, misbah ul haq, younis khan, misbah younis, misbah younis retirement, misbah younis farewell, misbah ul haq farewell, younis khan farewell, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Arguably two of the greatest players to play for Pakistan, Misbah and Younis had both announced that they would be calling time on their careers after the West Indies series. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan beat West Indies by 10 runs in the third of the three match Test series to seal a 2-1 win. It is the first time ever that Pakistan have won a Test series at the Carribeans and it also marked the end of the careers of captain Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Arguably two of the greatest players to play for Pakistan, Misbah and Younis had both announced that they would be calling time on their careers after the West Indies series. They both played their last innings on Day 4. Misbah in particular played two knocks of 99 in the series. The match itself was a close one as Roston Chase led a rear-end resistance from West Indies. While Chase held fort, Pakistan kept picking wickets at the other end and it was only in the penultimate over of the day that they managed to pick up the last wicket. In the end, Pakistan won the match by 101 runs and sealed the series win.

With a draw tantalisingly close, West Indies number 11 Shannon Gabriel was bowled by legspinner Yasir Shah on the final ball of the penultimate over when he tried to slog over the close-in field but instead edged the ball onto the stumps.

Had Gabriel, who stoutly defended 21 deliveries before his rush of blood, survived the ball, Chase would have had strike for the final over and a draw would have been on the cards. Chase ended 101 not out. The win acts as the perfect retirement present that could be given to Misbah and Younis.

Here are a few reactions to Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan’s last match: 

Both Misbah and Younis were dismissed by Devendra Bishoo in Pakistan’s second innings.

