Twitterati hail Pakistan greats Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan after historic win over West Indies in last Test

Pakistan beat West Indies by 10 runs in the third of the three match Test series to seal a 2-1 win. It is the first time ever that Pakistan have won a Test series at the Carribeans and it also marked the end of the careers of captain Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Arguably two of the greatest players to play for Pakistan, Misbah and Younis had both announced that they would be calling time on their careers after the West Indies series. They both played their last innings on Day 4. Misbah in particular played two knocks of 99 in the series. The match itself was a close one as Roston Chase led a rear-end resistance from West Indies. While Chase held fort, Pakistan kept picking wickets at the other end and it was only in the penultimate over of the day that they managed to pick up the last wicket. In the end, Pakistan won the match by 101 runs and sealed the series win.

With a draw tantalisingly close, West Indies number 11 Shannon Gabriel was bowled by legspinner Yasir Shah on the final ball of the penultimate over when he tried to slog over the close-in field but instead edged the ball onto the stumps.

Had Gabriel, who stoutly defended 21 deliveries before his rush of blood, survived the ball, Chase would have had strike for the final over and a draw would have been on the cards. Chase ended 101 not out. The win acts as the perfect retirement present that could be given to Misbah and Younis.

Here are a few reactions to Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan’s last match:

Was solid grit from the West Indies. Test Cricket at its best. Brilliant effort from Chase but Misbah, Younis get a great farewell gift. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 15 May 2017

The PCB should put on 2 Testimonial matches in Pakistan for Misbah and Younis playing against a World XI! As a thank you for their service. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 14 May 2017

Two very likeable people & highly accomplished batsmen. Thank you Misbah & Younis for all the memories. #MisYou — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 15 May 2017

Congratulations to Misbah & Yunus on a fantastic careers.Wishing them all the besthttp://twitter.com/ICC/status/863952080993701888/photo/1 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) 15 May 2017

Both Misbah and Younis were dismissed by Devendra Bishoo in Pakistan’s second innings.

