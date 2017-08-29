Twitterati applauds West Indies win: ‘worst team to best team in a week’

Shai Hope scored centuries in both innings for West Indies. (Source: Reuters) Shai Hope scored centuries in both innings for West Indies. (Source: Reuters)

A stunning turnaround from West Indies saw them chase down 322 on the final day for a historic victory against England in the second Test at Headingley on Tuesday. Shai Hope scored centuries in both innings, first player to achieve that feat in first-class cricket in Leeds, to lead his team to victory. This is also the first win for West Indies in England since 2000.

West Indies lost five wickets in the chase which went down till the last of the final day. Kraigg Brathwaite also scored 95 runs in the win and Blackwood chipped in with 42.

The West Indies was applauded on the social media, especially because of the way completed the turnaround. The visitors had lost the first game in Edgbaston and were not given much chances in this Test. The series is now levelled at 1-1.

Maybe those who were overly harsh on the @westindies after the last test will eat humble pie tonight! What a performance — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) August 29, 2017

Huge congrats Windies . 300 plus Tests I’ve seen and I don’t recall a turn round like that. What a great Test match. — mike selvey (@selvecricket) August 29, 2017

Matches like this don’t prove that Test cricket isn’t dying—but they do prove why it’s worth trying to save. #ENGvWI — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 29, 2017

Last week the worst test team ever… this week..? What a comeback — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) August 29, 2017

Congrats to the Windies on a magnificent test match victory. What wonderful character the team showed to bounce back & level the series !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 29, 2017

West Indies did not lose Hope.

What great character from them, what an unbelievable turnaround. A game to remember for a long time.#ENGvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 29, 2017

The third Test will begin September 2.

