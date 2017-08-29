Only in Express

Twitterati applauds West Indies win: ‘worst team to best team in a week’

Stunning turnaround from West Indies saw them chase down 322 on the final day for a historic victory against England in the second Test at Headingley on Tuesday. Shai Hope scored centuries in both innings.

By: Express Web Desk | Headingley | Published:August 29, 2017 11:55 pm
west indies, england vs west indies, eng vs wi Shai Hope scored centuries in both innings for West Indies. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

A stunning turnaround from West Indies saw them chase down 322 on the final day for a historic victory against England in the second Test at Headingley on Tuesday. Shai Hope scored centuries in both innings, first player to achieve that feat in first-class cricket in Leeds, to lead his team to victory. This is also the first win for West Indies in England since 2000.

West Indies lost five wickets in the chase which went down till the last of the final day. Kraigg Brathwaite also scored 95 runs in the win and Blackwood chipped in with 42.

The West Indies was applauded on the social media, especially because of the way completed the turnaround. The visitors had lost the first game in Edgbaston and were not given much chances in this Test. The series is now levelled at 1-1.

The third Test will begin September 2.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Zone A - Match 52
FT
Zone A - Match 52
Aug 30, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 53
Aug 31, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 54

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 