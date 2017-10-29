India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Twitterati applauds Rohit Sharma’s 15th ODI century

Rohit Sharma also completed 1000 runs in ODIs this year. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma also completed 1000 runs in ODIs this year. (Source: AP)

India is in commanding position in the third ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand after a solid hundred by India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma. With series levelled at 1-1, both teams look for a crucial win in the final ODI. After being put into bat, India’s top-order started to build pressure from the start as Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli helped India to reach the 200-run mark in mere 36 overs.

Rohit completed his 15th ODI century of the career and first against New Zealand. He also became the second highest ODI scorer in 2017, with first being captain Kohli. Rohit’s century was also appreciated by some former and current cricketers on social media.

Admire the artistry & elegance of @ImRo45‘s strokeply. Arguably one of the most consistent opening batters the country has ever seen #INDvNZ — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 29 October 2017

A combination of elegance, timing and placement for Hitman as he brings up his 15th ODI Century #INDvNZ @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/ezqxD8CmSQ — BCCI (@BCCI) 29 October 2017

What a delightful century from @ImRo45 . 15 ODI hundreds already , on his way to be an ODI great.#indvsnz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 29 October 2017

Congratulations for 1000 runs well done boy @ImRo45 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) 29 October 2017

One of the most pleasing sites in world cricket is to watch Rohit Sharma bat. Century No. 15 in ODI’s. Well played @ImRo45 #indvsnz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 29 October 2017

A century by Rohit Sharma is always an occasion because there are few better looking batsmen than him in the game. This has been a treat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 29 October 2017

Century for @ImRo45! It’s his 15th in ODIs, 5th of 2017 and first against the Blackcaps! 🙌 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/6YHtxQSzgH — ICC (@ICC) 29 October 2017

