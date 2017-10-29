#CoalBuryingGoa
  • India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Twitterati applauds Rohit Sharma’s 15th ODI century

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Twitterati applauds Rohit Sharma’s 15th ODI century

Rohit Sharma completed his 15th ODI century of the career and first against New Zealand.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 29, 2017 4:30 pm
Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma century, Rohit Sharma ODI hundred, India vs New Zealand Rohit Sharma also completed 1000 runs in ODIs this year. (Source: AP)
Related News

India is in commanding position in the third ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand after a solid hundred by India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma. With series levelled at 1-1, both teams look for a crucial win in the final ODI. After being put into bat, India’s top-order started to build pressure from the start as Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli helped India to reach the 200-run mark in mere 36 overs.

Rohit completed his 15th ODI century of the career and first against New Zealand. He also became the second highest ODI scorer in 2017, with first being captain Kohli. Rohit’s century was also appreciated by some former and current cricketers on social media.

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 28, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    38
    Final
    FT
    55
    Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Fortunegiants (55-38)
    Oct 28, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    38
    Final
    FT
    55
    Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Fortunegiants (55-38)
    Oct 26, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    44
    playoffs - Qualifier 2
    FT
    47
    Patna Pirates beat Bengal Warriors (47-44)

    Performances by youngsters are being recognised by selectors 