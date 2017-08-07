Twitterati applaud Moeen Ali’s fifer in England’s series win

Moeen scalped fifer in second innings of fourth match against South Africa. (Source: Reuters) Moeen scalped fifer in second innings of fourth match against South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

Moeen Ali’s spin web anchored England to a 3-1 series win against South Africa after they clinched victory in this fourth Test at Old Trafford. The off-spinner bagged a five-wicket haul in the second innings as hosts England while defending 380 runs bundled out Proteas for 202 to win the match by 177 runs.

South Africa lost three wickets in a span of 19 runs to lose the match Moeen returned with figures of 69/5 in 19.1 over while Anderson returned with 16/3 in 14. South Africa had already lost the first and third match earlier in the series.

Moeen Ali becomes the first player to score 250+ runs and take 25+ wickets in a 4-match Test series. 9th player in any series. #ENGvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) 7 August 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

SA to be bowled Out for under 200 me thinks …. #ENGvSA — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 7 August 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So will we now give @MoeenAli the recognition he deserves? A top all-rounder in his own right. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 7 August 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Moeen Ali and Jimmy Anderson clear up the South Africa lower order for a 177 run win and 3-1 series victory! #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/3eFgGO29GH — ICC (@ICC) 7 August 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

2 quick wickets for Moeen Ali and that’s his five-for & victory for England by 177 runs.

Congratulations England on the series win. #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/NAVKvhD3E4 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) 7 August 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

89+ runs and 7+ wkts in same Test for England…

6 times by Ian Botham

Twice by Moeen Ali

& once each by 8 other England players#EngvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 7 August 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

England spinners claiming 25+ wkts in a Test series

since 1960

29 Derek Underwood 1976/77

26 Graeme Swann 2013

25 Moeen Ali 2017#EngvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 7 August 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd