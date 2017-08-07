Latest News

Twitterati applaud Moeen Ali’s fifer in England’s series win

Spinner Moeen Ali took five wickets as England beat South Africa by 177 runs in the fourth test on Monday to secure a 3-1 series victory. South Africa, needing 380 to win, were bowled out for 202 on the fourth day with Ali taking 5-69 and James Anderson claiming 3-16.

England vs South Africa, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Faf du Plessis, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Moeen scalped fifer in second innings of fourth match against South Africa. (Source: Reuters)
Moeen Ali’s spin web anchored England to a 3-1 series win against South Africa after they clinched victory in this fourth Test at Old Trafford. The off-spinner bagged a five-wicket haul in the second innings as hosts England while defending 380 runs bundled out Proteas for 202 to win the match by 177 runs.

South Africa lost three wickets in a span of 19 runs to lose the match Moeen returned with figures of 69/5 in 19.1 over while Anderson returned with 16/3 in 14. South Africa had already lost the first and third match earlier in the series.

