Twitterati react as South Africa set India mammoth target to chase

South Africa scored a mammoth total against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday in the fifth and final ODI as they posted 437/4 in the allotted fifty overs.
As the Proteas massacred the Indian team, the micro-blogging site was flooded with fans’ reaction.
Here are some of the best:
Team India need a similar out of the box pep talk. #INDvSA
— Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) October 25, 2015
Massive, MASSIVE target set by SA. AB gets a hundred as well after Qdk and Faf. How is the Indian batting going to be? 😐 #INDvSA
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 25, 2015
144/2 in the last 10 overs. It’s down to the pitch and the quality of bowling/batting…even with the new ODI rules #IndvSA
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 25, 2015
438 is a number @OfficialCSA know well. #INDvSA
— Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) October 25, 2015
India need to reach 158/0 in 20 overs and then hope for rain India will then win by 10 wkts (D/L method) #IndvSA
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 25, 2015
Proteas massacre mediocrity..I suspect Wankhede curator will get some stick today..!! But full marks 2 ABD & his lads fr all big hitting!!!
— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) October 25, 2015
IndSA sounds somewhat like the opposite of Ahimsa, no? No? Okay.
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 25, 2015
Let’s go !!!
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 25, 2015
Sublime innings again from @ABdeVilliers17 this guy is from another planet! #Genius #INDvSA
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 25, 2015
It’s raining sixes at the Wankhede…
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 25, 2015
Interesting to be a fly on the wall in the Indian change room during the break given the need to be positive. Still got to have a plan.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 25, 2015
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App