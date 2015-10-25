Twitterati react as South Africa set India mammoth target to chase

South African batsman AB de Villiers plays a shot enroute to his century at the Wankhede Stand. (Source: PTI)

South Africa scored a mammoth total against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday in the fifth and final ODI as they posted 437/4 in the allotted fifty overs.

As the Proteas massacred the Indian team, the micro-blogging site was flooded with fans’ reaction.

Here are some of the best:

Team India need a similar out of the box pep talk. #INDvSA — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) October 25, 2015

Massive, MASSIVE target set by SA. AB gets a hundred as well after Qdk and Faf. How is the Indian batting going to be? 😐 #INDvSA — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 25, 2015

144/2 in the last 10 overs. It’s down to the pitch and the quality of bowling/batting…even with the new ODI rules #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 25, 2015

India need to reach 158/0 in 20 overs and then hope for rain India will then win by 10 wkts (D/L method) #IndvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 25, 2015

Proteas massacre mediocrity..I suspect Wankhede curator will get some stick today..!! But full marks 2 ABD & his lads fr all big hitting!!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) October 25, 2015

IndSA sounds somewhat like the opposite of Ahimsa, no? No? Okay. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 25, 2015

Let’s go !!! — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 25, 2015

Sublime innings again from @ABdeVilliers17 this guy is from another planet! #Genius #INDvSA — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 25, 2015

It’s raining sixes at the Wankhede… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 25, 2015

Interesting to be a fly on the wall in the Indian change room during the break given the need to be positive. Still got to have a plan. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 25, 2015

