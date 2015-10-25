Presents Latest News

Twitterati react as South Africa set India mammoth target to chase

As the Proteas massacred the Indian team, the micro-blogging site was flooded with fans' reaction.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 25, 2015 6:32 pm
India Cricket, India South Africa, South Africa India, India vs South Africa, IndvsSA, SAvsInd, India Twitter, Cricket News, Cricket South African batsman AB de Villiers plays a shot enroute to his century at the Wankhede Stand. (Source: PTI)
Related News

South Africa scored a mammoth total against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday in the fifth and final ODI as they posted 437/4 in the allotted fifty overs.

As the Proteas massacred the Indian team, the micro-blogging site was flooded with fans’ reaction.

Here are some of the best:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

“To all Australians, whether you’re a cricket fan or not, I apologize for the impact those actions have had on our country’s reputation." 