Live Cricket Score TNPL Final, TUTI Patriots vs Chepauk Super Gillies: Play resumes in Chennai

The final of the second season of Tamil Nadu Premier League is set to take place between TUTI Patriots and Chepauk Super Gillies at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Patriots continued their emphatic run in the tournament as they won all the seven matches to continue a hundred percent win record. While Chepauk lost just one game to Patriots to stay at number two in the points table. TUTI Patriots met CSG in first qualifier of the tournament and defeated them by 8 wickets to march way into the final. The loss meant that CSG had to play the winner of the eliminator match in the second qualifier. Karaikudi Kaalai and Lyca Kovai Kings locked horns in the eliminator match where Kovai Kings won by 4 wickets. But their journey was put to a full stop by Chepauk in the second qualifier match as Rajagopal Sathish won that match by 27 runs (VJD method).

8:20 pm: The play has resumed in Chennai and we have Kaushik Gandhi and Abhinav Mukund at the crease

08:01 pm: The rain has stopped in Chennai and the covers are off…The game is scheduled to resume from 20:20…No overs have been lost

07:37 pm: Not what we wanted! Rain has arrived in Chennai and play has been stopped. Only 4.3 overs have been bowled so far. Patriots are 35 for the loss of one wicket

07:31 pm: WICKET! Chepauk get the first wicket. Washington Sundar cannot pick a slower one from Sathish and has hit straight to mid-on. Too much power which has carried the ball to the fielder.

07:30 pm: A decent start for Patriots. They are 26 for no loss after three overs. Kaushik Gandhi and Washington Sundar have accumulated some quick runs in the first three overs of the powerplay

07:15 pm: Sai Kishore will bowl to Washington Sundar as the final of the Tamil Nadu Premier League gets underway in Chennai.

07:07 pm: TUTI Patriots captain Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and he has decided to bat against Chepauk Super Gilles in Chennai. Karthik says it’s always better to bat first in a big match like this

ATP XI: D Karthik(C&Wk), Mukund, A Subramanian,W Sundar, K Gandhi, Nathan, G Moorthi, Sumra, Aushik, Lakshman,A Davidson#ATPvCSG #TNPLFinal — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) 20 August 2017

07:00 pm: Welcome to the coverage of the final game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. It’s TUTI against Chepauk in Chennai. Two teams that have been performing exceptionally well in the tournament.

TUTI Patriots Squad

Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Kaushik Gandhi, Abhinav Mukund, Subramanian Anand, SP Nathan, Akash Sumra, Aswin Crist, Aushik Srinivas, M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Maaruthi Raghav, Lakshmipathy Balaji, R Sathyanarayan, Umashankar Sushil, R Vishaal, Siddarth Ahuja, V Lakshman, G Nicul Anand, Santosh Shiv, S Aravind

Chepauk Super Gillies Squad

S Karthik (wk), Rajagopal Sathish (c), Gopinath, Thalaivan Sargunam, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Antony Dhas, Sathiamoorty Saravanan, Yo Mahesh, R Alexander, Arun Kumar, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Joel Joseph, Dakshinamoorthy Kumaran, Baskaran Rahul, Ashwath Mukumthan, Aditya Barooah, Jothimani Gowjith Subhash, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Radhakrishnan

