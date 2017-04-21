Tushar Arothe appointed coach of Indian women’s team

Indian womens team had recently whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. Indian womens team had recently whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in the three-match ODI series.

The BCCI on Friday announced Tushar Arothe as the new coach of the Indian women’s team. She was appointed after former India women captain, Purnima Rau was sacked as head coach of the national team. It may be recalled here that Tushar Arothe previously had a stint as the India women fielding coach and head coach between 2008 and 2012.

In an interview to ESPNcricinfo, Arothe said, “The call came from the BCCI asking if I’d be keen. An opportunity to coach the national team is something I didn’t want to miss” and added, “I’ve had prior experience of coaching the women’s team, so familiarity, at least with the seniors, won’t be an issue.”

“From the time I left till now, there are a lot of young players who have come through. The biggest challenge will be to get the team conditioned for the World Cup. We don’t lack in batting and bowling, but fielding and fitness is an area that we lag in comparison with some of the other big sides. That will be the prime focus at the camp in Mumbai.” she further added.

Meanwhile, Purnima Rau revealed that she only learnt about her sacking from media reports and said, “I was preparing the team for the World Cup when I heard of this from elsewhere,” she said. “I wasn’t given any explanation or reason by the board. In fact they didn’t even have the courtesy to inform me. In terms of results, we were successful. To be axed this way is disappointing and insulting.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd