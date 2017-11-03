‘Truly enjoyed meeting our little angel!’ says Suresh Raina after meeting Gautam Gambhir’s daughter

Suresh Raina is currently leading Uttar Pradesh Ranji side against Delhi and is in the city for that purpose. (Source: Twitter) Suresh Raina is currently leading Uttar Pradesh Ranji side against Delhi and is in the city for that purpose. (Source: Twitter)

Suresh Raina uploaded a pic with Gautam Gambhir and their families on his social media accounts. “Many congratulations @gautamgambhir55! We truly enjoyed meeting our little angel! Wish you blissful times ahead!” said Raina in his caption. Gambhir and his wife Natasha were blessed with a daughter in July 2017, their second child. Raina is currently leading Uttar Pradesh Ranji side against Delhi and is in the city for that purpose.

Many congratulations @GautamGambhir & @natashagambhir2! We truly enjoyed meeting our little angel! Wish you blissful times ahead! pic.twitter.com/Ie4C2u4F36 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 2 November 2017

It had emerged that Gambhir had named his second daughter Anaiza. He has another daughter named Aazeen. Both Gambhir and Raina were a part of the Indian squad that won the 2011 World Cup. But both players, in recent times have moved to the fringes of the squad.

Gambhir recently played for India in the Test series against England last year. However, he has not played an ODI for India since 2013 and a T20I since 2012. Raina had played in the T20I series against England. He was the highest scorer for India in the last match but his performance was completely overshadowed by Yuzvendra Chahal’s six-wicket haul. His last ODI came in 2015 against South Africa and he hasn’t been able to get back into the Test side since India’s unsucessful tour of Australia in 2015.

Both Raina and Gambhir have been active in domestic cricket. While Raina is captaining the Uttar Pradesh team in the Ranji trophy this season, Gambhir is playing for Delhi. While he was captain until last season, Ishant Sharma is leading the side this year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd