Trent Boult’s fifer helps New Zealand clinch series against Pakistan

Trent Boult won the man of the match award for his performance. (Source: Twitter/Blackcaps) Trent Boult won the man of the match award for his performance. (Source: Twitter/Blackcaps)

A terrific five-wicket haul by seamer Trent Boult helped New Zealand win the third One-Day International against Pakistan in Dunedin by 183 runs. With this victory, the Kiwis also sealed the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead. Pakistan came up with a much-improved performance with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 257. It was a total that placed Pakistan right in the game but unfortunately for the visitors, it was just not their day as Boult ripped through the top-order and later came back to clean up the tail. Such was his impact that at one point Pakistan was reeling at 7/17. The visitors were finally dismissed for 74 as Boult returned with figures of 5/17.

It was indeed a sorry sight as none of the visiting batsmen applied themselves at the crease as wickets fell at regular intervals. Openers Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman were both dismissed by Boult. But it was the runout of Babar Azam which triggered the collapse as one after the other, batsmen fell like nine pins. The highest partnership in the side was that of 20 for the tenth wicket between skipper Sarfraz Khan and Mohammad Amir.

While the bowlers tightened the noose around the Pakistan batsmen from on end, on the field it was skipper Kane Williamson who offered no respite as he pulled off a one-handed blinder to get rid of Hasan Ali.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts looked set for a big score as they going strong at 158/3. But they too suffered a similar downfall and were finally bundled out for 257. The trio of Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan did most of the damage with the ball. In reply, Pakistan simply could not stand up on the day and suffered a humiliating loss.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App