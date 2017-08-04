Travelling along with you has been an eye opening experience: R Ashwin’s wife Prithi shares experience of touring with India’s off-spinner

R Aswhin and wife Prithi shared their experiences. R Aswhin and wife Prithi shared their experiences.

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin has been the mainstay of Indian line up since making his first appearance in the jersey. The off-spinner has now played 51 Tests for the nation and he along with wife Prithi shared some moments during this time in a video posted by BCCI’s official Facebook Page.

Ashwin and Prithi had an interaction where the Indian bowler was seen asking some questions from her about the experiences she has had so far. Excerpts

Ashwin-How your experience was while watching the Test match from Galle fort ?

Prithi- Travelling along with you has been very eye opening in terms of experiences that I go through while watching a match. The Galle was always on the list of things to do. While the game progressed, we figured that we will not have much time to experience it as the part of local culture. So I and couple of friends climbed up the fort and we did manage to see your couple of wickets from there. The whole aura of watching from the fort was pretty special. Top five cricket watching experiences, I think.

Ashwin- How has motherhood changed you as a traveller?

Prithi- I do think it has changed a lot. You have to carry two bundles wherever you have to go. Logistically, it’s a little challenging. Earlier, it was much easier. We get tired of watching a match but afterwards, it becomes easier, to step out and explore the country where we go. With children, it’s little more challenging, but once they grow up a little more, it should be easy.

Ashwin- Which of these cricket destinations where we have been, you have really enjoyed and why?

Prithi- MCG was the favourite. In terms of me enjoying a Test match, it was a different experience because I was not a Test match person. MCG was huge, the culture, the way Test cricket was enjoyed there was amazing. 2011 was a big tour for me in terms of learning what Test cricket. But in terms of grounds and venues, I think after Dharamsala, MCG and the grounds in New Zealand.

Ashwin- She told me that she likes to watch Test cricket more than everything else. What is all that about?

Prithi- I like the pace of a Test match at which the match happens. I’m somehow impatient about the limited overs format. Test match watching in England is a completely different scene because of tea time.

Ashwin- Who do you think was my first wicket?

Prithi- Darren Bravo.

Ashwin- Who was my 200th wickets?

Prithi- No idea. (On the other side, Ashwin in a humorous way says, “She wasn’t brief.”)

Ashwin- Who do you think was my 250th wicket?

Prithi- Mushfiqur Rahim.

Ashwin- What was very special in World Cup in 2015?

Prithi- I was about six months pregnant when I flew for 2015 World Cup so we got a special scan done where you can get features of the baby and the biggest highlight of this was that she was not going to have his nose. So I was really looking forward.

