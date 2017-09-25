Training with international players has improved my batting and bowling, says Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali hammered 57-ball 102 against West Indies. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali hammered 57-ball 102 against West Indies. (Source: Reuters)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali scored an aggressive 57-ball 102 in the third ODI of the five-match series against West Indies as the hosts thumped Jason Holder’s side by 124 runs to take 2-0 lead in the series. Ali credited regularly training for his improved performances.

“It’s been good for my confidence,” Moeen said after the game. “I know there will be tough times ahead (in Australia), and I try not to get too over-confident, but I’ve played quite a bit for England now and the experience has allowed me stay focussed on what’s to come. Playing in the side regularly, training with international players and playing against international players, has helped my game so much, I feel my batting and bowling is improving all the time.”

Joe Root and Ben Stokes stitched a partnership of 132 runs for the fourth wicket against West Indies and the left-handed batsman hailed their efforts.

“I felt Rooty and Stokesy did a fantastic job for us,” he said. “I thought we were in a bit of trouble, then we lost those three wickets and we both had to rebuild a bit. But I felt like we got to a situation around 42 overs when we were in a decent position and it was time to press the button, but in the end [Woakes] was giving me one every ball because I felt like I was in the zone and everything was coming off,” Ali added.

Ali smashed eight maximums in a span of 8 deliveries and talking about the same, he said “As a kid [sixes] were a regular thing, but only playing first-class and international cricket, I never saw myself as that sort of player,” he noted. “But the ground wasn’t the biggest and I felt like they bowled a little bit in the slot. I just had a slog really, everything seemed to come off, I tried to watch the ball, keep my shape and really go for it.”

On the other side West Indies captain Jason Holder did accept that his side leaked runs despite getting some early breakthroughs.

“I felt we got off to a decent start,” Holder said. “We got wickets with the new ball, which we pride ourselves on. Things started to leak a little bit then we pulled it back with a couple of wickets. I thought Miguel was outstanding in the middle overs coming back and getting those two prize wickets. We just didn’t finish off well,” he said.

Holder too praised Moeen Ali’s innings and said “They bat deep. [Moeen] has played special innings today. I think we didn’t execute our plans towards him and he was able to capitalise on the dimensions of the ground. It’s a small ground and he backed himself to clear it. We didn’t field well, we were a just bit sloppy, a couple of misfields and dropped chances.”

