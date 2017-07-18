Tough when things go against you when you are trying to win: Graeme Cremer on Niroshan Dickwella reprieve

Graeme Cremer took nine wickets in the Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Graeme Cremer took nine wickets in the Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

The decision by the third umpire to reprieve Sri Lanka batsman Niroshan Dickwella has left the cricketing world in a surprise and Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer is no exception. The captain thinks that there was no doubt in his mind that it should have been out.

Dickwella was given out by third umpire C Shamshuddin despite replays showing that his foot was on the line which makes him out. This gave a big boost to Sri Lanka and their chase in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. According to Cremer, the decision was “tough”.

“From what I saw, I honestly didn’t see any doubt why it should be not out, but it’s just one of those things,” Cremer said. “I suppose you have the technology and it clearly shows … it’s tough when those things go against you when you are trying to win a Test match on the last day.”

A 121-run partnership between Dickwella and Asela Gunaratne helped Sri Lanka rebuild from 203 for 5 and chase down 388, their best ever. Dickwella made 81 after the stumping chance and a dropped catch by wicket-keeper Regis Chakabva on 63. He was dismissed by Sean Williams but he had put Sri Lanka on course before Gunaratne (80), with Dilruwan Perera (29), took their team to win.

Cremer, who took nine wickets in the match including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, said that they tried hard for their first Test win over Sri Lanka and he is very proud of the way his team played the match in Colombo.

“We tried hard. We have missed a few opportunities, but I am very proud of the way the guys played,” Cremer said. “To win the ODI series and to push them in the Test match taking it to the last day was a very good effort from the boys.”

Zimbabwe had won the one-day international series against Sri Lanka 3-2 after winning the first, fourth and fifth ODIs. This was their first victory over Sri Lanka in any format of the game.

