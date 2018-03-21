Totally agree with decision to appoint Ravichandran Ashwin as captain, says KXIP owner Mohit Burman

Ravichandran Ashwin was appointed as Kings XI Punjab as captain. (Kings XI Punjab/Twitter) Ravichandran Ashwin was appointed as Kings XI Punjab as captain. (Kings XI Punjab/Twitter)

With just over a couple of weeks left to go before the start of the 11th season of Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab owner Mohit Burman has expressed confidence that his side will give one of their best performances ever. The side, which will be led by Ravichandran Ashwin who was bought at the auctions in January for Rs 7.8 crore, will be the only team in the season to have a bowler as the captain.

Speaking in an interview to Cricketnext, Burman expressed confidence in the 31-year-old. “(There are) A few nerves, yes, but I am looking forward to what should be an exciting season. (Brad) Hodge and (Virender) Sehwag have made a consensual decision (on Ashwin as captain) and I totally agree with it. I feel this year you’re going to see one of our best performances ever,” he said.

KXIP, who will be vying to reach the qualifiers of the tournament for the first time since 2014, will also be the only franchise to host matches in stadiums other than their home ground of Mohali. “The crowd turnout is not a problem at all, because it is such a long tournament it involves so many matches, sometimes it becomes difficult to keep the momentum and the enthusiasm going. That’s why we will be playing some of our home games in Indore. Also, this has been done keeping in mind BCCI’s policy of taking the game to different parts of the country,” Burman was quoted as saying by Cricketnext.

The franchise, which has never won the coveted IPL trophy, will also feature major stars such as Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, and Mayank Agarwal. Speaking about the franchise’s strategy during the auction, Burman admitted that they went with a different mindset this year.

“Earlier we were a bit light in this department (Indian players) and were clever thinkers in terms of spending the money. But our buying strategy has changed to include more stars as well as include the youngsters and give the best possible XI to the coaches so that we can win the tournament,” he said.

The Indian Premier League will kickoff from April 7 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on returning Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Punjab will face off against Delhi Daredevils in their first match of the season on April 8 at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi.

