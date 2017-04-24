Toss goes out of vogue in English County cricket

ECB has done away with toss in County Cricket offering visiting skipper chance to bowl first. (Representational Image) ECB has done away with toss in County Cricket offering visiting skipper chance to bowl first. (Representational Image)

In November, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) cricket committee took the decision to do away with the toss in County cricket. The initial plan was to break the tradition only in Division Two but after a rethink the committee said it would be introduced in all matches for the 2017 season. This season, which started on April 7, saw the visiting captain being given the option to bowl first. The Indian Express takes a look at how the experiment has gone so far.

How does it work?

The visiting captain has the option to bowl first after looking at the wicket. If he decides to bowl first it goes down in the scorecard as “toss uncontested”. If the visiting captain does not want to bowl first then the coin is tossed as it has been done in cricket over the years.

22% : The percentage of overs bowled by spinners in 2015, according to an ECB estimate reported by The Telegraph. In an article that appeared in the paper, Nick Hoult writes: The ECB estimates that over the last 20 years 50 percent of overs bowled by spinners have been lost to seam and swing. The reason for worry was that as spinners bowled less and less in country cricket, in Test cricket the slow bowlers delivered nearly 45 percent of the overs. England have struggled to find a replacement for off-spinner Graeme Swann.

What are visiting captains doing?

So far in five of the 11 Division One matches, the visiting captain has decided to bowl first and while this may not serve as good publicity for doing away with the toss, the real effect has been seen in Division Two. Of the 13 matches held this season, on 11 occasions visiting captains have decided to bowl first — which means the toss was uncontested in these games.

What has been the effect?

Indications are that home teams are not ready to take the risk rolling out a green-tops and then being asked to bat. This means the wicket has less to offer to the fast bowlers. For example, four double centuries have already been scored, the most before the end of April in the history of the championship. Moreover, tailenders too are making sizable contributions —at Headingley, Liam Plunkett hit 126 not out at No8 for Yorkshire against Hampshire.

However, it is too early in the season to gauge if spinners will play a bigger role and bowl more overs.

In the top-10 wicket takers list in Division One, only one spinner — left-arm orthodox Stephen Parry — finds a mention at No.8. He has taken nine wickets, and bowled 101.4 overs — the fourth most. In Division Two, the top-10 bowlers are all fast/medium fast bowlers.

FOR AND AGAINST

I just think in sport in general, everywhere in the world, everyone talks about home advantage. Isn’t that why it’s so good when you watch a football team away from home – you want them to win because they’re against the odds to start with? Why try and change that?

– Andrew Gale, Yorkshire captain

Counties want to win matches, and that generally means taking 20 wickets. That has to be a reason we have seen a lot of pitches that start a bit green and damp, and get better as the game goes on, rather than deteriorating to help the spinners. But another main function of the Championship is to develop players for England. We don’t think it has been serving that purpose for spinners. By giving the away team the option of bowling first, we hope the home side will be encouraged to produce the possible four-day pitch

– Peter Wright, chairman cricket committee, ECB

Experiments closer home

This season the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided that all Ranji Trophy matches will be played on neutral pitches to try and put a stop on home associations doctoring the wickets to suit their strengths. However, playing at neutral venues didn’t lead to an increase in outright results in the league stages. According to Cricinfo, the result percentage during the group stages of the 2016-17 season was down by 2 per cent, compared to the previous year. Moreover, 13 games finished inside three days. The BCCI has also experimented with result-oriented green wickets which had more bounce. During the 2012-13 season, the ‘green wickets’ contributed to more results.

