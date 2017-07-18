The Lankan victory is marked as the most successful chase in Asia and fifth in the world in the history of Test cricket. (Source: AP) The Lankan victory is marked as the most successful chase in Asia and fifth in the world in the history of Test cricket. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka created history after clinching a record victory against Zimbabwe by four wickets as they chased down a mammoth total of 388 runs in the one-off Test match played at Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The Lankan victory is marked as the most successful run-chase in Asia and fifth in the world in the history of Test cricket. Sri Lanka’s previous best chase came in the year 2006 against South Africa at home, when they chased down 352 runs with one wicket remaining.

West Indies’ 418 for the loss of seven wickets against Australia in 2003 at St. Johns tops the list of the most successful run-chases in Test cricket. South Africa features second on the list as they chased down 414 for the loss of four wickets against Australia in 2008. Here we take a look at top ten successful run-chases in Test cricket.

1. West Indies (vs Australia, St John’s, May 9, 2003) – 418/7 in 128.5 overs

2. South Africa (vs Australia, Perth, December 17, 2008) — 414/4 in 119.2 overs

3. India (vs West Indies, Port of Spain, April 7, 1976) – 406/4 in 147 overs

4. Australia (vs England, Leeds, July 22, 1976) – 404/3 in 114.1 overs

5. Sri Lanka (vs Zimbabwe, Colombo, July 18, 2017) — 391/6 in 114.5 overs

6. India (vs England, Chennai, December 15, 2008) – 387/4 in 98 overs

7) Pakistan (vs Sri Lanka, Pallekalle, July 3, 2015) – 382/3 in 103.1 overs

8) Australia (vs Pakistan, Hobart, 18 November, 1999) – 369/6 in 113.5 overs

9) Australia (vs West Indies, Georgetown, March 31, 1978) – 362/7 in 101 overs

10) Sri Lanka (vs South Africa, Colombo, August 4, 2006) — 352/ 9 in 113.3 overs

