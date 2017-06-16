Top outstation players register for TNPL

It remains to be seen if the BCCI allows outstation players to participate in a state-run league like the TNPL. File Photo It remains to be seen if the BCCI allows outstation players to participate in a state-run league like the TNPL. File Photo

Top names such as Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Manoj Tiwary, Sanju Samson and many current well-known IPL players have lined up to take part in Tamil Nadu Premier League’s (TNPL) second season, which is scheduled to kick off on July 22. However, even though these players have submitted their names to be included in the TNPL draft, the Indian cricket board is clueless about the development.

The BCCI had a policy in place which prohibited the state associations to hire outstation players in their state leagues. Interestingly, that decision was taken by former BCCI president N Srinivasan during his tenure. The BCCI hadn’t given permission to Karnataka State Cricket Association earlier and didn’t allow Piyush Chawla, who plays for Uttar Pradesh, to feature in the TNPL.

Last month, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association decided to allow outstation players in TNPL-2. As per new rules framed, three outstation players would be allowed this year. The maximum salary for capped outstation players will be Rs 5 lakhs whereas those players who have represented their state in List A games will get Rs 2.5 lakh rupees.

Those outstation players who want to play TNPL will have to enrol in one of the TNCA-registered league teams.

India’s left-handed batsman Raina confirmed that he will be playing TNPL this season. “As a player, we want to play wherever we get chance. There is no cricket happening in month of July. So, in order to gain some match practice, I thought to play TNPL. It’s is a good league and there is some good talent playing there. It is always good to have some good competitive games before domestic season starts,” Raina told The Indian Express.

Raina is yet to seek the No Objection Certificate from his state Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and he said he will be soon apply for it.

“I will be applying for NoC soon. We don’t know whether to take NoC from UPCA or BCCI,” Raina added.

TNCA acting secretary RI Palani confirmed that outstation players will be part of TNPL-2. “Outstation players will be part of TNPL. All players who have registered with TNCA, they are eligible for TNPL, this our rule,” Palani explained.

Pathan and Samson, too, confirmed that they have registered their names. Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary said he wanted to play TNPL as no cricket takes place during this period, and added that his agent is in talks with the league.

leg spinner Chawla too said he wished to be take part in TNPL as he has been playing club cricket in Chennai for the past 11 years.

More than 50 outstation players had registered with TNCA by Thursday evening. Yuzvendra Chahal, Punjab’s Sandeep Sharma and Manan Vohra (both represented Kings XI Punjab in IPL), Ashok Dinda (Pune Supergiant), Unmukt Chand are some who have already registered with TNCA. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators have sought the details of players taking part in TNPL.

The TNPL’s inaugural season was a big success but the ball is now in BCCI’s court whether to accommodate the league’s ambitious plans to have outstation players.

