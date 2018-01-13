Too many players with actually very little ambition to push on in County cricket: Matt Prior

Matt Prior maintained that slipping standards need an arrest for the betterment of English cricket. (Source: Reuters) Matt Prior maintained that slipping standards need an arrest for the betterment of English cricket. (Source: Reuters)

Former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior is disappointed with the kind of players emerging from the county set up in the UK. Stating that quite a few players in the English domestic circuit have limited ambition, Prior maintained that slipping standards need an arrest for the betterment of English cricket.

Speaking on BBC Five Live, Prior said, “I think there are too many players at the moment earning their salaries, whatever they may be, floating around in county cricket having a nice life with actually very little ambition to push on.”

There is a huge responsibility on the counties to create that level of ambition from English cricketers,” he added.

“The worry for me is there’s a lot of cricketers I think at the moment playing county cricket who are not looking or ambitious enough to think, ‘Right, hang on a minute, I want to play cricket for England. I want to play and win a series in Australia'” the 35-year-old said.

“This isn’t about winning a county championship or a domestic competition. This is about being the best you can be and going and winning a trophy for England or winning the Ashes or the World Cup,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App