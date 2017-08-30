Only in Express

Tom Westley keeps place in unchanged England squad

By: AFP | Updated: August 30, 2017 10:35 pm
Tom Westley has come under scrutiny after three single-figure scores at number three. (Source: Reuters)
Tom Westley kept his place in an unchanged 13-man England squad announced today for next week’s decisive third Test against West Indies at Lord’s.

Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan have also held onto their places after both chipped in with second-innings half-centuries in the five-wicket loss to West Indies at Headingley.

Left out of the starting team in Leeds, Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones and Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane will both hope to force their way into the XI for the series decider.

England will be aiming to return to the form that brought them a crushing innings and 209-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

England 3rd Test squad:

Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex), Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Stoneman (Surrey), Tom Westley (Essex), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

