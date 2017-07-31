Tom Westley reminds me of Michael Vaughan, says Nasser Hussain

England’s Tom Westley had a fine debut in the third Test. (Source: Reuters) England’s Tom Westley had a fine debut in the third Test. (Source: Reuters)

Debutant Tom Westley had a fine outing in the Third Test at the Oval. This was after he batted in the morning session of the Third Test and performed amicably. His performance in the middle drew admiration and applause from former cricketers, as ex-England captain, Nasser Hussain went on to compare him with Michael Vaughan.

In a column for the Daily Mail, Hussain wrote, “When I first saw Michael Vaughan and Marcus Trescothick I was struck by how calm and composed they were at the crease and Tom Westley similarly impressed me with his temperament on Test debut. The technique is important, of course, but the most crucial thing at the highest level is a character and, watching him play at The Oval, talking to him and seeing him go about his business, Westley does seem to have a bit about him. Westley is making his debut at what I think is a good age of 28 because he has been around the traps, knows his game inside out and, unlike someone like Haseeb Hameed, has been through the ups and downs before arriving at the top.”

He further added, “There was more than a bit of the last Englishman to make his Test debut at three in John Crawley about the way Westley opened up and targeted the leg side and there were a lot of positive things about him.”

Speaking about his vulnerabilities, Hussain wrote, “But, as with any batsman, people will look at the best ways of getting them out and I think everybody knew before this third Investec Test that there is an area just outside off stump where Westley can be vulnerable. I was interested to see some comments from the wise old Essex sage Keith Fletcher this week in which he said he liked the fact that Westley hits the ball back past the bowler through mid-on with a slightly closed bat. That’s fine but when the ball is swinging

“That’s fine but when the ball is swinging away that slightly closed bat face does bring the slip cordon into play and that is is an area where Westley will have to make sure he is very tight on.”, he concluded.

