Tom Latham pulls off out-of-this-world catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis, watch video

The rain has spoiled good part of two day’s cricket in Hamilton. New Zealand and South Africa are battling it out for a decider of the three match Test series. But with most overs lost to rain, chances of a result are becoming bleak

Despite the gloomy weather in Hamilton, there are always moments of brilliance on the field. Once such moment was Tom Latham’s. While Quinton de Kock played a magnificent knock for South Africa, Latham produced brilliance in fielding.

Faf du Plessis, batting on 53, was caught by Latham at the short-leg position after he tried to play a lap sweep shot off Mitchell Santner.

As soon as Du Plessis bent forward to play the shot, Latham anticipated the shot and before the ball had even pitched, he set off and moved towards the keeper, and when Du Plessis connected, he stretched his hands, in anticipation that the ball will come to him.

How good!? – Tom Latham’s in-close-running-one-hander to remove Faf du Plessis #NZvSA ^WN pic.twitter.com/8b2PtYvT6K — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 26 March 2017

Du Plessis connected the shot off the middle of the bat but was surprised to see the extended hand of Latham, still moving to his right, and how he managed to pluck it out of air. While the catch was stunning, Latham’s execution of the catch was main reason for it.

South Africa were bowled out for 314 in their first innings in Hamilton with Matt Henry picking up four wickets and Neil Wagner managing his three wickets.

