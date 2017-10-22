Tom Latham, Ross Taylor closed the doors on us: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored 121 in his 200th ODI for India. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli scored 121 in his 200th ODI for India. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli’s record hundred – 31st in the format – went in a losing cause as India lost the first ODI against New Zealand by six wickets at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Batting first, the hosts posted 280/8 but the visitors overhauled the target with an over to spare. At the post-match presser, the Indian skipper praised the opposition and said they deserved to win.

“On a personal note, the knock was pretty satisfying purely because of the fact that New Zealand put us under pressure initially. 275+ was good on that wicket, but they batted really well in the second half. Ross and Tom were outstanding, they deserved to win today. When you get a 200-run partnership in ODI cricket, more often than not you end up on the winning side. Putting the dew into perspective in the last 13-14 overs, we were definitely about 30-40 runs short. In the second half, the wicket settled down nicely,” said Kohli.

Kohli lavished praise on Tom Latham, who scored an unbeaten 103, and said he enjoyed watching the left-hander’s knock.

“Would have liked to have a better batting performance. However, from where we were, 280 was a competitive score, and we got three wickets as well. But they closed the doors on us. They tackled our spinners really well. They picked their areas. Credit to them. Tom especially. Enjoyed watching him. Not many games in international cricket but he showed a lot of character. Trent also bowled really well. The wicket had enough bounce and turn. If the game had drifted away from us earlier, we could have brought Kedar in. But Hardik did a pretty good job for us, and we didn’t feel the need,” said Kohli.

Kane Williamson was not among the runs but was satisfied with his team’s efforts in the opening ODI. The Kiwi skipper praised the partnership between Tom Latham and Ross Taylor and termed it as the best he has seen “during his time in the Black Caps”.

“Brilliant performance. The way we set the tone with the new ball was outstanding. We stuck it out well throughout that innings. Great hundred from Virat, becoming fairly normal. And then to see a partnership like that.. one of the best chases I’ve seen during my time in the Black Caps. The bowling performance in this humidity was a great effort and the lads stuck to the task. The way Tom and Ross controlled the innings was superb. 200-run partnership was a special, special partnership. You want to take the game deep over here. There were still a few more batsmen in the shed. A great team performance today. Very challenging weather. Have been here for close to two weeks now. Guys had a great attitude, stuck to the task well,” said Williamson.

