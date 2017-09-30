Tom Alter Dead: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to ‘true sports lover’

Sachin Tendulkar with Tom Alter. (Source: Twitter) Sachin Tendulkar with Tom Alter. (Source: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar paid his tributes to film and theater actor Tom Alter, who passed away at the age of 67 at his Mumbai residence on Saturday. The actor was suffering from squamous cell carcinoma (a type of skin cancer).

Tendulkar, who met the actor on his first ever TV interview, said in a social media post that Alter ‘will stay in our hearts forever.’ Calling him a true sports lover and a good human being, Tendulkar wrote, “Through my first ever TV interview, met a true sports lover and a good human being. You will live in our hearts forever. RIP #TomAlter”

Through my first ever TV interview, met a true sports lover and a good human being. You will live in our hearts forever. RIP #TomAlter pic.twitter.com/BJ0fjqaSzM — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 30 September 2017

Alter made his big screen debut in 1976 with a small role in Dharmendra-starrer Charas and later went on to work in many films. Known for starring in television shows like ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’, ‘Junoon’, ‘Zabaan Sambhalke’ and ‘Betaal Pachisi,’ Tom Alter was an American-origin actor settled in India.

The Padma Shri award winner had a flourishing career on stage, and on the big screen, he has played pivotal roles in successful films like ‘Gandhi’, ‘Shatranj Ke Khilari’, ‘Kranti’, ‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Parinda.’

Tom Alters’s son Jamie Alter said, “It is with sadness we announce the death of Tom Alter, actor, writer, director, Padma Shri, and our dear husband and father. Tom passed away Friday night at home with his family and close family members in attendance. We ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

