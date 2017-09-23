Only in Express

Toby Roland-Jones to miss rest of the season through injury

Middlesex said on Friday that England pace bowler Toby Roland-Jones will miss the remainder of the domestic season with a stress fracture. Roland-Jones was a strong contender to be named in the national side for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, having taken 17 wickets in his first four Tests for England.

By: Reuters | London | Published:September 23, 2017 12:41 am
Toby Roland-Jones, Toby Roland-Jones England, Toby Roland-Jones injury, Toby Roland-Jones fracture, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Roland-Jones did play for Middlesex in their county championship win over Lancashire this week. (Source: File)
However, the stress fracture to his lower back will mean he will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

England name their squad for the five-test series next Wednesday at The Oval.

A Middlesex statement revealed the results of Roland-Jones’s scan which took place on Thursday, with damage to his L5 vertebra (lower back) identified.

Roland-Jones did play for Middlesex in their county championship win over Lancashire this week, taking two wickets in the first innings before being withdrawn.

