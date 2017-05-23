To threaten Australia’s cricketers shows an apparent lack of appreciation of international circumstances: ACA

CA precede the expiry of the current five-year deal, which runs out at the end of June. (Source: PTI) CA precede the expiry of the current five-year deal, which runs out at the end of June. (Source: PTI)

Cricket Australia risks having its best players targeted by Twenty20 leagues around the world as a result of the ongoing pay dispute, the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) has warned.

ACA chief executive, Alistair Nicholson said,”To threaten Australia’s cricketers shows an apparent lack of appreciation of international circumstances,” Nicholson said of CA’s approach. “Times have changed. The commercial reality of the international cricket world is that our cricketers are in high demand for more money all over the world.

“CA forcing them into unemployment is an open invitation to the international cricket world. It’s a dangerous mistake and one that is completely unnecessary. And it compounds the existing error of dismantling revenue sharing which is the best defence against international forces.

“Australian cricketers, men and women both, want to play in Australia, for Australia and for their states and T20 teams. When you threaten them with unemployment you place them squarely in the sights of the new cricket world.”

“The top players are going into bat for the domestic players, female players and grassroots cricket. That’s what this dispute is largely about,” he said. “And what they are asking for is simply to keep what they already have. The players are asking for 22.5% of revenue for them and 22.5% for grass roots, leaving CA with 55% of revenue.

“If they were being greedy they would have taken the deals CA were offering them to walk away from their colleagues. David Warner, for example, could actually be worse off for sticking by his mates. That’s to his great credit.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd