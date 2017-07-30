To see Toby Roland Jones settle as he did was brilliant: James Anderson

Eng vs SA, Live Cricket Score: James Anderson gave early success as he scalped Dean Elgar. (Source: Reuters) Eng vs SA, Live Cricket Score: James Anderson gave early success as he scalped Dean Elgar. (Source: Reuters)

After a brilliant spell of bowling in the third Test at the Oval, Toby Roland-Jones became the sixth England cricketer to take five or more wickets in their debut bowling Test innings. While he was applauded for his efforts with the ball, teammate James Anderson complimented for settling in so quickly.

“It’s not often you see a debutant settle as quickly as he did,” Anderson said and added, “He looked very comfortable and very confident. He’s had a good career with Middlesex; he knows his action and he knows his game very well, so that’s helped him. And it’s a perfect pitch for him, which also helped. To see him settle as he did was brilliant.

“He’s a very intelligent cricketer, he’s very good to talk to about bowling and the game and he thoroughly deserved his five wickets.”, Anderson furhter added.

Earlier Roland Jones had hailed the influence of the seniors in the team and said, “It’s very helpful when you’ve got guys at the end of your mark with the experience of Jimmy and Stuart.

In an interview with Test Match Special, he said, “They kept me pretty calm, guiding me through the first few overs and it was adrenaline from there. It’s a pretty special day. I can’t deny there were still some nerves at the top of my mark but I just tried to keep it simple and stick to the basics.”

Jones also credited his cameo innings with the bat which relaxed him and said, “If you come to The Oval you’d bite the hand off every time with it being overcast more or less the full day. But I think [batting] played a little part because it does relax you a little bit… feeling you’ve been introduced to the game.”

