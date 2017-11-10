To see a fellow fast bowler go off the field is quite frustrating: Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes is confident that his side will do well despite injury setbacks. (Source: Reuters) Chris Woakes is confident that his side will do well despite injury setbacks. (Source: Reuters)

With less than a fortnight remaining for the Ashes to begin the English camp is already in troubled waters as the number players getting sidelined due to injuries continues to rise. The latest to join the list is Jake Ball, who suffered a sprained ankle during the second session. However, fellow pacer Chris Woakes is confident that his side will still do well and has played down suggestions that injuries might hamper England chances in Ashes series.

“I don’t think it’s a concern,” he said while speaking to cricbuzz before adding, “We’ve got a good unit in the dressing-room who are willing to put in the hard yards. I think we can all cause some problems out here with what we’ve got.”

Stating that the extent of the injury to Ball is unknown, Woakes went on to say, “He just said it was quite sore. He said that it went underneath him. He’s been bowling nicely on this trip so far, so when you see a fellow fast bowler go off the field – particularly the way he did it, falling under himself – it’s quite frustrating for him and us as a team.”

Woakes also reiterated that the England side needs to deal with such setbacks and pacers in the squad also need to step up their game. “It’s never nice to see one of the fast guys go off injured… particularly mid-game, and losing Finny to go home is really sad for him, with such a big series coming up,” he said. “That’s unfortunate, and he’s obviously a big loss, an international bowler with a lot of experience for us. But we have to deal with it… and you obviously have to step up as a bowler”, he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd