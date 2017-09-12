Only in Express
  • To prolong my career and play well, this rest is required: Shakib Al Hasan

To prolong my career and play well, this rest is required: Shakib Al Hasan

Earlier on Tuesday, Shakib Al Hasan requested the Bangladesh cricket board to grant him a break from Test cricket for a period of six months.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 12, 2017 10:12 pm
live cricket score, sri lanka vs bangladesh, sl vs ban, sri lanka vs bangladesh live, sri lanka vs bangladesh live cricket score, sl vs ban live score, sri lanka vs bangladesh 2nd test day 4, sl vs ban live, live video streaming, cricket news, sports news Shakib -Al Hasan’s sabbatical from Test cricket has been the hot topic of discussion in Bangladesh cricket. (Source: AP)
Top News

Shakib -Al Hasan’s sabbatical from Test cricket has been the hot topic of discussion in Bangladesh cricket. Earlier on Tuesday, Al Hasan requested the Bangladesh cricket board to grant him a break from Test cricket for a period of six months.

Addressing the press, Shakib cleared the air as to why he requested for a break and said, “I think I still have a long playing career left in me. If I want to play for that long and play well, then this rest is required.”

“I can play if I want but the question is what you want whether I play for one or two years or for five to six years. I feel that if I play in this manner I cannot survive after one or two years.”

It is better to stop playing than to play in this manner because I want to perform till the last day of my career. So this break is required because I can come back strongly mentally and can play without tension for the next five years.

Thanking the board for understanding the reason behind his decision, Shakib said, “I was thinking about it for quite some time and told my family and close ones regarding it. At the end of the day I am the one who knows best about the condition of my body,

For me, a one-month break is a long time and once I conveyed my idea, it did not take long for the board to accept it and I am thankful to them for it. I think there was nothing unethical about it and so they accepted it,

Commenting as to why he opted to rest in the longer format, Shakib said, “If you take a break from Test series, you get a month off. If you take a break from a T20 series, you get three days break and for an ODI series it’s only seven days. I needed a bigger break, so I opted for the Test format.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 12, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
32
Zone B - Match 73
FT
31
Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans (32-31)
Sep 12, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
25
Live - 2nd Half
4'
22
Zone A - Match 74
Sep 13, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone B - Match 75

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 