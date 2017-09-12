To prolong my career and play well, this rest is required: Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib -Al Hasan’s sabbatical from Test cricket has been the hot topic of discussion in Bangladesh cricket. (Source: AP) Shakib -Al Hasan’s sabbatical from Test cricket has been the hot topic of discussion in Bangladesh cricket. (Source: AP)

Shakib -Al Hasan’s sabbatical from Test cricket has been the hot topic of discussion in Bangladesh cricket. Earlier on Tuesday, Al Hasan requested the Bangladesh cricket board to grant him a break from Test cricket for a period of six months.

Addressing the press, Shakib cleared the air as to why he requested for a break and said, “I think I still have a long playing career left in me. If I want to play for that long and play well, then this rest is required.”

“I can play if I want but the question is what you want whether I play for one or two years or for five to six years. I feel that if I play in this manner I cannot survive after one or two years.”

It is better to stop playing than to play in this manner because I want to perform till the last day of my career. So this break is required because I can come back strongly mentally and can play without tension for the next five years.

Thanking the board for understanding the reason behind his decision, Shakib said, “I was thinking about it for quite some time and told my family and close ones regarding it. At the end of the day I am the one who knows best about the condition of my body,

For me, a one-month break is a long time and once I conveyed my idea, it did not take long for the board to accept it and I am thankful to them for it. I think there was nothing unethical about it and so they accepted it,

Commenting as to why he opted to rest in the longer format, Shakib said, “If you take a break from Test series, you get a month off. If you take a break from a T20 series, you get three days break and for an ODI series it’s only seven days. I needed a bigger break, so I opted for the Test format.”

