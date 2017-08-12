To bowl above 145 km/h will make it a difficult task for Dale Steyn to play Test cricket again: Faf du Plessis

Dale Steyn injured himself at the WACA Ground in Perth. (Source: Reuters) Dale Steyn injured himself at the WACA Ground in Perth. (Source: Reuters)

South African skipper Faf du Plessis has stated that Dale Steyn may not be seen at Test level again. This comes on the sidelines of Steyn’s recovery from a shoulder injury.

SA Cricket magazine, du Plessis said, It’s all about his injury. To come back and bowl 145-150km/h will make it a difficult task to play Test cricket again.”But I’m hoping he does come back because in England having his experience would have been as valuable as having Morne (Morkel) and Vern there. “You don’t replace those guys. I’m hoping he’ll make a return for us, especially in the Test team, but he’s got a lot of work to do to get back.”

Earlier, Stey had also spoken about his injury and said, “My recovery is going well but it is taking a little longer than I expected it to. ” and added, “I am able to do a lot of things, like running, hiking and gym work, but bowling is not one of them, and I won’t be ready in time (for the England tour). Obviously, one of the reasons for me playing with the A side was so that I could get some match fitness before the Tests. So, before that Bangladesh series, I will need to play a bit.”

