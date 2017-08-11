I don’t feel 100 per cent fit but mentally am up there, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay was replaced by Shikhar Dhawan for Sri Lanka Test series. (Source: File) Murali Vijay was replaced by Shikhar Dhawan for Sri Lanka Test series. (Source: File)

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Madurai Super Giant on Thursday got washed out due to the wet outfield in Dindigul. It also delayed India’s opener Murali Vijay’s return to cricket after being sidelined with a wrist injury during the Australia Test series in March. Vijay was set to lead Kovai Kings against Madurai Super Giant on Thursday. During the Australia series, he was down with a wrist injury due to which he was ruled out of the IPL and the Sri Lanka Test series as well.

On Thursday, before the game was about to start, Vijay spoke about his return and said, “It’s an absolute pleasure to get back into action.” He also said that he did not feel hundred percent fit. “To be honest, I don’t feel 100% yet, but mentally I’m up there. Hopefully, I can start from the TNPL and build from there on. Once I am fully fit, I will be informing the BCCI.”.

On being asked about whether T20 looks to be an ideal platform to make a comeback after a long period, he explained, “For me, the format doesn’t matter. My injuries are not under my control. I just want to be fit and play cricket. As everyone has seen, my career has been one-dimensional so far. I obviously want to enhance it.

“It’s just my mindset and my injuries, which I have to manage properly from now on. Any cricket is fantastic for me because I enjoy playing cricket and it’s an excellent opportunity for me to start my second innings.”, he concluded.

