To appoint Ravi Shastri at this point is just like a backdoor entry, says Sudhir Naik

Former India opener Sudhir Naik, who had a tiff with Ravi Shastri in 2015, says if Shastri is appointed as coach it “is just like a backdoor entry… it is certainly a backdoor entry!”. In an interaction with MidDay, Naik added it’s a pity that good coaches are not wanted.

“To appoint Shastri at this point is just like a backdoor entry… it is certainly a backdoor entry! It’s a pity that good coaches like Anil Kumble don’t seem to be wanted,” Naik said.

Naik questioned whether India players will pay attention to another coach, especially after the reported issue with Kumble’s style of functioning. “If these players are not listening to Kumble, who played such a high level of cricket, is intelligent and dished out a stupendous performance, how can they pay attention to another coach,” said Naik.

Naik wants the Indian cricket board to act tough with the players and ensure that coach is the boss and players must listen to him. He further added that if team can’t respect Kumble, then they don’t need a coach.

“The BCCI should make it clear that the coach is the boss and all players should listen and follow his instructions. If players don’t respect a person like Kumble, then I don’t think this team needs a coach. Let Kohli be the boss. Anyway, we are playing in the West Indies without a coach and things can continue like that,” Naik stressed.

