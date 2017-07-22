TNPL: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni smashes three huge sixes on Chepauk return; watch video

To excite the local fans of Chennai, MS Dhoni turned up in his famous yellow CSK jersey. (Source: AP) To excite the local fans of Chennai, MS Dhoni turned up in his famous yellow CSK jersey. (Source: AP)

Chennai experienced a thrilling start to the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) which began with a friendly ‘maximum six hitting’ competition between former India and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who has also played for CSK in IPL, at MA Chidambaram stadium on Saturday.

Dhoni, who turned up in his yellow CSK jersey, got the fan to cheer for him and sent all three balls over the boundary ropes for big sixes. Thrilled with Dhoni’s performance, Chennai Super Kings franchise posted a video on their official Twitter account praising Dhoni’s effort and welcoming his comeback and tweeted,”#ThalaInChepauk #SuperSixes #whistlepodu #TNPL2.

Both CSK players, known for their blistering batting and power hitting shots, showed up for a three-ball contest, where Dhoni sealed the show, hammering massive three sixes and entertained the Chennai crowd. Hayden has smashed 182 sixes in his entire international career while Dhoni is far ahead of the Australian opener, with 322 sixes.

TNPL started on July 22 with the first match between Albert Tuti Patriots and Dindigul Dragons. Dinesh Karthik will play for Tuti Patriots. The tournament features eight teams with 32 matches to be played, including the final on August 20.

The winner of the second edition of TNPL will be rewarded with total prize money of Rs 1 crore and the runners-up will get 60 lakh.

