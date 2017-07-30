TNPL gave me a lot of self-belief to build on for rest of the season: Kaushik Gandhi

After a decent Ranji season, Kaushik Gandhi has begun the TNPL on a positive note. After a decent Ranji season, Kaushik Gandhi has begun the TNPL on a positive note.

After a decent Ranji season, 27-year-old Kaushik Gandhi has begun the TNPL on a positive note. Recently in an interview with TOI, Gandhi said that the shorter format has helped him analyse himself and discover a lot more about himself.

“I discovered a lot about myself during the TNPL last year. I may not be a power-hitter, but I was able to keep the strike-rate moving at a good pace and win matches for my side. TNPL gave me a lot of self-belief and I was able to build on that for the rest of the season,” he said while talking to TOI.

“Adapting to all formats is the key and that can only happen if you have the mindset for it. Patriots’ mentor Monty Desai provided inputs on how to play different situations in T20s and what my role in the team was,” Gandhi said.

On his improvement, he said, “”One has to constantly work on his game and that’s what I did. Only when you try new things would you know what works and what doesn’t,”

Lauding coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar’s efforts at the nets, he said, “Our net sessions became more competitive because if we get out then that’s the end of it. I would get into match mode while playing at the nets. The biggest switch in my batting happened on the mental front. If I left balls outside off-stump in a first-class match, the very same deliveries would be hit for runs in a Twenty20 game. It is this switch that benefitted me,” said Gandhi.

