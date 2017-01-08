TNCA unable to host U-19 Tests will hold National T20, one-dayers

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has expressed an inability to host two U-19 ‘Test’ matches against England next month but insisted that it has nothing to do with the Supreme Court verdict on Lodha Committee reforms.

However, TNCA will be hosting the National T20 for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and National One dayers for Vijay Hazare Trophy in their capital city.

But the decision bears significance as TNCA president and strongman N Srinivasan yesterday unofficially presided over a meeting of disqualified BCCI officials charting the course for way forward.

The two youth Tests were supposed to be held in Chennai from February 13-16 and February 21-24.

“Look a lot of our TNCA league matches are yet to be completed as grounds are severely damaged due to Cyclone Vadra. Therefore we would need to complete the league in between Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy,” TNCA member Dr RN Baba told PTI today.

He also dismissed speculation that it is a way of showing defiance by TNCA.

“If we would have shown defiance, why would we host Mushtaq and Hazare Trophies which are BCCI tournaments? Our joint Secretary RI Palani was in the United States. Once he came back, he inspected all the grounds. We need the bigger grounds for TNCA league games,” Dr Baba said.