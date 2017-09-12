TNCA President’s XI meet Hyderabad in final of Buchi Babu cricket tournament

TNCA President’s XI defeated TNCA Districts XI by four wickets to set up a final with Hyderabad in Kalpathi AGS – Buchi Babu All-India Invitation cricket tournament in Chennai on Tuesday.

Hyderabad outplayed Uttar Pradesh by 139 runs in the second semifinal played at MRF-Pachaiyappa’s College grounds thanks to a disciplined bowling performance.

In the match between the two host outfits, captain Baba Aparajith led from the front with a knock of 90 which included eight boundaries and one sixer as President’s XI reached the

target of 271 in 85.4 overs. Left-handed batsman Pradosh Ranjan Paul took the team home with an unbeaten knock of 66 studded with nine fours and one six.

In the other semifinal, UP was bowled out for 190 in 81.2 overs as the batsmen struggled to get going with only Ekalvya Dwivedi contributing significantly with a knock of 55.

For Hyderabad, right-arm medium-pacer M Ravikumar took three for 16 and leggie Akash Bhandari captured two wickets.

The final would be played on September 14 and 15 at SSN College grounds.

Brief scores – Semifinals: TNCA Districts XI 270 in 86.2 overs lost to TNCA President’s XI 273 for 6 in 85.4 overs (S Karthik 63 (102b, 10×4), B Aparajith 90 (175b, 8×4, 1×6),

Pradosh Ranjan Paul 66 not out (104b, 9×4, 1×6), R Sanjay Yadav 3 for 56).

Hyderabad 329 in 81.2 overs beat UPCA 190 in 60.1 overs (Eklavya Dwivedi 55 (117b, 4×4, 2×6), Saurabh Kumar 39, Samarth Singh 24, M Ravikiran 3 for 16, Akash Bhandari 2 for 46, Amol Shinde 2 for 31).

