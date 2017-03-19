Time to take tough decisions to eradicate menace of corruption from cricket: Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez believes that Pakistan cricket is going through a rough phase. (Source: AP) Mohammad Hafeez believes that Pakistan cricket is going through a rough phase. (Source: AP)

With Pakistan cricket once again being marred by the match fixing scandal, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has insisted that it is high time for the game’s authorities to rid Pakistan cricket of the evil of fixing and other corrupt practices.

Corruption in Pakistan cricket surfaced again at the recently-held second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where at least five players till now have been suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for alleged spot-fixing in the league.

The five players suspended by the PCB include Sharjeel, Khalid, Mohammad Irfan, Nasir Jamshed and Shahzaib Hasan

“We in the past witnessed very bad times due to such [corrupt] practices; and now again [unfortunately] we are going through the same phase,” the Dawn quoted Hafeez as saying.

“I think time has come for us to take some tough decisions aimed at eradicating this menace of fixing once and for all,” he added.

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has called for extreme measures to end corruption in cricket and even suggested that those found guilty should be given “death penalty”.

Miandad, who has often criticised repeated attempts of corruption in Pakistan cricket, was asked about a possible solution of such incidents in Lahore when he said, “Authorities must take measures to stop this [corruption in cricket].”

The former Pakistan skipper believes those found guilty of corrupting the gentleman’s game should be made an example out of and given capital punishment so that others fear before attempting such crimes.

“Why don’t you take strong measures? You should give death penalty to such people. We must not tolerate such things, not at all,” the Express tribune quoted the 59-year-old as saying.

Another ex-Pakistan player Abdul Qadir is also off the same view that players involved in corruption should be hanged.

While talking in a TV show, leg-spin legend said that players like Sharjeel, Salman Butt, Muhammad Asif and Danish Kaneria would have never been tempted to do such things had those involved in the past been handed the punishment they deserved

