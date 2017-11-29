Tim Southee to miss opening West Indies Test

Tim Southee will miss the first Test against West Indies. (Source: Reuters file) Tim Southee will miss the first Test against West Indies. (Source: Reuters file)

Tim Southee will miss the opening Test of the two-match series against West Indies as he is expecting the birth of his child. The Test will be the first of the New Zealand summer and is scheduled to take place in Wellington. His place in the squad has thus been handed to batsman George Worker. On Tuesday, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was included in the squad for the first Test with doubts over Southee’s ability to play the Test.

“Obviously there are things more important than cricket and we support Tim and his decision to stay with his family right now,” selector Gavin Larsen was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “George will join the Test squad for the first time on the back of his form in First Class cricket over the past couple of seasons.”

In the nine first-class matches that Worker has played this year, he’s amassed 737 runs at an average of 49.13. He’s played six limited over matches for New Zealand but is yet to make his Test debut. He also played in T20 back in 2015 against Zimbabwe.

Besides Worker, uncapped wicketkeeper Tom Blundell is slated to make his debut after being included in the squad as BJ Watling’s replacement. “Closer to the time, like Thursday, I’d probably get a few more nerves,” Blundell said. “At the moment, I’m just treating it like another game, as cliched as it sounds.”

West Indies would face a very different challenge than the one they faced on relatively slower pitches of Zimbabwe. Thereafter, the Windies played just one practice game with the Basin Reserve surface in Wellington sporting a green track.

