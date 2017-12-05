Tim Southee returns to New Zealand squad for final Test vs West Indies

Tim Southee is back in New Zealand squad for the second Test against West Indies. (Source: Reuters) Tim Southee is back in New Zealand squad for the second Test against West Indies. (Source: Reuters)

New Zealand seamer Tim Southee will return to Test squad for the second match of the two-Test series against West Indies at home and the right-hander will replace George Worker. Southee missed the first Test due to the birth of his child.

The hosts registered a convincing win over West Indies by an innings and 67 runs at Basin Reserve in the series opener. Apart from Southee, wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling also missed the opening match as he failed to fully recover from a hip injury. Watling hasn’t been considered for the second Test as well as he is still recovering.

“It’s slow going,” New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “He had a break over winter and things were looking good. Keeping is tough on the body and he certainly feels it. [Surgery] is not an option, it’s just time and it’s going a little bit slower than we’d like. We’re hopeful he’ll play another couple of Ford Trophy games, have a little rest and come back after Christmas.”

“We’ve always shown a lot of confidence in the incumbents. BJ Watling has been a world class performer over a long period of time for us. Tom Blundell asked us a nice question and showed he deserves plenty more opportunities in time,” Hesson added. Tom Blundell replaced Watling in the squad and scored a hundred on debut in Wellington.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner.

