Three players injured by one ball in bizarre incident in a cricket match, watch video

Cricket can be a funny game at times. There have been many moments over the years that has had onlookers and even players at times, crack up. Some of the more famous ones would be New Zealand great Mark Richardson letting out a yell after cramping up while going for a sweep shot. It may have been a painful experience but all the Indian fielders and even his team mates in the dressing room, couldn’t stop laughing. There are many other moments that can be found in the well that is the internet that can have you rolling with your hands clenching your stomach.

One such moment that recently surfaced was from Australia’s Victorian Premier League. In the video, the batsman tries to smash the ball towards the on-side but it ends up hitting his teammate at the non-striker’s end squarely on the heel. The latter tries to get up for the run but goes back to the ground writhing in pain when he sees that the batsman also seems to have strained his shoulders. Both batsmen were hence down by that single shot but that was not the end of it.

A fielder collects the ball and just tosses it to the bowler who was not looking at the time. And so, the ball lands squarely on his forehead and down goes the bowler. The bowler, batsman and the non-striker were all taken down in one hilarious moment on the field.

It is one of the most bizarre incidents one would get to see on a cricket pitch. While such moments are good for comic relief, one does hope that it does not result in any serious injuries for the players.

