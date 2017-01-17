Three officials of Gujarat Cricket Association step down

Parimal Nathvani with cricketer Parthiv Patel and Jay Shah during foundation stone laying ceremony of new cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad on Monday. Express Photo by Javed Raja Parimal Nathvani with cricketer Parthiv Patel and Jay Shah during foundation stone laying ceremony of new cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad on Monday. Express Photo by Javed Raja

On a day when three office-bearers of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) resigned in wake of the recommendations of Lodha Committee report, the vice-president of Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Parimal Nathwani, Monday described the directions of Supreme Court-appointed panel as “harsh” and “unfortunate.” In a formal event held to lay the foundation stone of a Rs 700-crore new stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad, three- office bearers of GCA — secretary Rajesh Patel, treasurer Dheeraj Jogani and vice-president Kanhaiya Lal Contractor — came forward and announced their resignations.

“I have taken this decision after having a word with Amit Shah (GCA president and BJP leader). I have been in GCA since 1997,” Jogani told The Indian Express after the announcement. Similarly, Rajesh Patel who has been the secretary of the association for the past several years said, “I have been working as the secretary for the last nine years. We have to abide by the Supreme Court’s decision and so I am resigning,” said Patel.

These resignations were announced at the event after the entire Gujarat team were felicitated for winning the Ranji Trophy. Later speaking to mediapersons, Nathwani said, “Three people have submitted resignations as per the recommendations of the Lodha Committee. I feel that this is a sad event. GCA and other cricket associations function like trusts and I feel the Supreme Court has taken a harsh step. It is unfortunate for the game of cricket.”

Nathwani said that cricket associations do not take “any incentive or benefit” from either Government of India or the state governments and make money out of cricketing activities. “We are running our operations in a transparent manner,” he said while giving the example of recent tender that was published for rebuilding the Motera stadium at Ahmedabad.

Talking of the stadium that will be rebuilt, Nathwani who is also a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Jharkhand and the Group President (Corporate Affairs), Reliance Industries, said, “While L&T who emerged as the lowest bidder will be building the stadium which will accommodate 1.1 lakh spectators, M/s STUP Consultant Pvt Ltd is the project management consultant, while M/s Populus — firm that designed the Melbourne Cricket Stadium — is the architect and designer of the new stadium.” The new stadium is expected to have three practice grounds for cricketers as well as an indoor cricket academy for providing coaching.