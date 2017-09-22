Three firms make presentation to MCA for Wankhede naming rights

The Wankhede stadium, where the final of the 2011 World Cup won by India was played, was named after former MCA President Sheshrao Wankhede. (Source: Express Archive) The Wankhede stadium, where the final of the 2011 World Cup won by India was played, was named after former MCA President Sheshrao Wankhede. (Source: Express Archive)

Representatives of three firms — D D Mudra, Reliance IMG and Baseline Ventures Pvt. Ltd. — have given presentation to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the naming rights of the iconic Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai, it was learnt in Mumbai on Friday.

The Wankhede stadium, where the final of the 2011 World Cup won by India was played, was named after former MCA President Sheshrao Wankhede.

A senior MCA official told PTI on condition of anonymity that these three firms have made the presentation for the naming rights of the Wankhede Stadium in the Managing Committee meeting held recently.

“The name Wankhede stadium will remain, only a prefix or a suffix will be added to it. Only the presentations have happened and no final decision has been taken. A final decision in this regard will be taken by the General Body of the MCA, ” the official said.

The official, however, refused to divulge commercial details which were presented by one of three companies.

Meanwhile, it is reliably learnt that Reliance IMG did make a basic presentation but the commercial aspect was not discussed at all.

MCA said that a few firms have also made presentations for the Mumbai Premier League, which was approved by the cricket body a few weeks ago. The league is scheduled to be played in the first week of January.

