Three arrested for betting on Tamil Nadu Premier League matches

Three people, including the brother of a man held for betting on IPL matches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2015, have been arrested for allegedly placing bets on matches of Tamil Nadu Premier League. The betting amount had reached close to Rs 4 crore, police said. DCP (Crime) Madhur Verma said that the accused identified as Vinod Sharma, Vikas Choudhary and Mukesh Agrawal were arrested from Anand Vihar on Friday. “On the basis of a tip-off, a raid was conducted by a team lead by Inspector Ritesh Sharma at a residential property and the three men were found to be betting on matches.

Thirteen cell phones, two laptops, three LCDs and TV sets have been seized. The betting was happening on a match involving Karaikudi vs Ruby of Tamil Nadu Premier League,” he added. All voice calls of customers were recorded automatically on cell phones and laptops through a recording software, a senior police officer said.

Police said that the accused were using betting software to maintain their accounts and records. The software exists for a year and the whole data is saved automatically. “They also used to maintain their customer details in the software. They used betting apps and surfed on websites like http://www.bet365.com, http://www.betfair.com among others for checking the rates of matches and the chances of a team’s win,” the officer added. Police said that Sharma is the brother of Mukesh Sharma, who was arrested by the ED under relevant sections of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) in 2015 following allegations of operating a UK-based betting website and subsequently placing bets on the IPL matches.

