Three arrested after Mohammed Shami involved in altercation

Mohammed Shami was reportedly involved in a dispute over parking. (Source: AP) Mohammed Shami was reportedly involved in a dispute over parking. (Source: AP)

The Jadavpur police on Monday arrested three people after India pacer Mohammed Shami, involved in an altercation, filed a complaint after a motorcyclist blocked the way of his car. The complaint was filed for ‘manhandling Shami’s apartment’s caretaker.’

According to the reports, Shami was involved in a fight with the mortorcyclist over parking area outside his house, before he entered the star pacer’s house in Kolkata along with two others and created a nuisance at his apartment. On seeing the intruders, the caretaker of the building tried to step in, leading to a fight between the two parties.

The accused were presented at the Alipore court on Monday after the three men were arrested by the police on the previous night.

Shami has been picked up in the 16-member squad for India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, where they play three Tests, five ODIs and one T20I.

India will begin the tour by playing a two-day practice game in Colombo on July 21. The first Test begins on July 26 and will be played in Galle, which will be followed by matches in Colombo on August 3 and Pallekele on August 12. India are then scheduled to play five one-dayers against Sri Lanka starting from August 20 before signing off with a lone Twenty20 on September 6.

