Those announcing rewards should fulfil their promises, says Younis Khan

Former Pakistan middle order batsman Younis Khan has sent a hard-hitting message to all those who are busy announcing cash prizes and rewards to the Pakistan team after their exceptional triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy.

Speaking to a television channel on a program, Younis said, “When you make promises kindly fulfil them. Just don’t do this to get publicity.”

Younis was responding to a news which claimed that a famous builder, Riaz Malik, had announced a plot for opener Fakhar Zaman and cash prizes of

one million rupees each and smaller plots for other players.

“It is good players are being rewarded. But I would like to remind Mr Riaz Malik that similar awards were also announced when we won the 2009 World T20 in England. Some of those promises have still not been fulfilled,” Younis said and added, “I would request Mr Riaz Malik and Bahria Town (projects) to kindly ensure the awards they promise are given to the players. These players deserve these rewards and they should get them once announced.”

Meanwhile, after Pakistan scripted a sensational win over arch-rivals India in the finals of the Champions Younis Khan expressed delight and said that Pakistan had edged out India in the psychological battle. “It was so exciting to see our players performing with so much heart. I thought Pakistan psychologically outclassed India,” Younis Khan concluded.

