Thisara Perera to lead Sri Lanka against Pakistan in T20s

Thisara Perera will captain Sri Lanka against Pakistan in the T20s. (Source: AP) Thisara Perera will captain Sri Lanka against Pakistan in the T20s. (Source: AP)

Thisara Perera has been confirmed as Sri Lanka’s captain for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan after some of the senior players had expressed desire to not tour Pakistan, specifically Lahore, for the third 20-over game. The same reluctance was shown by regular captain Upul Tharanga and the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board chose to name a single side for all three games. The series begins later this month with two games in UAE and the last in Lahore.

Sri Lanka, who currently trail Pakistan 0-4 in the five match ODI series, will have six players retained from the current setup for the T20s. While Dasun Shanka, with the ‘A’ team, will be flown to UAE. Other additions are Danushka Gunathilaka, whose suspension for breach of discipline has been reduced, Dilshan Munaweera, Isuru Udana and Chathuranga de Silva.

A few weeks ago, media reports had cited Chairman of Selectors Graham Labrooy as saying that Lasith Malinga will be back in the T20 squad after being dropped for the ODIs. He had further asked for separate teams for UAE leg and Pakistan T20 but that request was turned down by the Sports Minister.

Kusal Perera was also in the running to lead Sri Lanka in the series but his recovery from a hamstring injury is still incomplete following a failed fitness test earlier this week.

The contentious third and final T20 of the series is scheduled to be played on October 29.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Thisara Perera (Captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chathuranga de Silva.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App