This unique bowling action reminds of ‘Kachra’ from Aamir Khan’s movie ‘Lagaan’, watch video

When Shivil Kaushik made his IPL debut for Gujarat Lions in the 2016 edition, he attracted a lot of eye balls. Not for his bowling but his unusual action. After Paul Adams, the spinner famous for his awkward bend while delivering the ball, Kaushik made to the list of the most unusual actions in world cricket. There were more, but they were better termed as ‘mystery spinners’ for their skill with the ball. Kaushik became famous for his action.

After Kaushik, another left-arm spinner’s video has gone viral and it is not for bowling reasons. Action takes the limelight again. Some term his ‘Kachra’ of famous Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan, while some found him close to former South African spinner Adams. We, however, feel he is nowhere close to both. Unlike Adams and Kaushik, there is no awkward bend during his release.

What makes him unusual is the behaviour of the non-bowling arm. There are about three-four rotations of the right hand before the left-armer starts the movement of his bowling hand.

It’s a unique way of delivering as using both arms definitely confuses the batsman much before the ball is released. It certainly leads to a lapse in concentration which, as the graphic suggests, is enough to pick to a wicket. It looks like a domestic or local club game, and it remains to be seen whether the spinner goes on to make a name for himself after this graphic.

