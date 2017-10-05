This is probably the best England team we’ve ever had: Andrew Flintoff

England experienced a mixture of crushing victories and heavy losses this summer. (Source: Reuters) England experienced a mixture of crushing victories and heavy losses this summer. (Source: Reuters)

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has gone on to say that the current England side is the best team that has set foot on the field. Flintoff also went on to say that he believes in the English squad and they can go on to beat Australia.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 live, Flintoff said, “It’s probably the best England team we’ve ever had. We’ve got Jimmy Anderson, who is England’s best-ever bowler; Alastair Cook, England’s best-ever batter. And you throw in the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, who (are) fantastic – it’s exciting times. It’s not a case of England winning, it’s by how many. I believe in that side.”

“It’s the type of side you’d want to be involved in, from the coach and the captain down. I think England will have a good winter.”, he added.

However, fast bowler Josh Hazelwood isn’t convinced with the English squad. According to Hazelwood, there are several gaps in the side which can be exploited. “They’ve got a couple of experienced guys at the top with Root and Cook, but there’s obviously some gaps there which are well documented.”

“The extra pressure falls on Bairstow and (allrounder Ben) Stokes, if he ends up coming, and senior bowlers. There’s a few gaps there in the top-order that we can hopefully exploit and put that extra pressure on those experienced guys. Stokes adds some balance to the team but whether he comes out or not is out of our control.”, Hazelwood said.

