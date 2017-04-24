This is not just my achievement, this is for everyone in Pakistan: Younis Khan

Younis Khan credited his success and achievement to all his family members and the late Bob Woolmer, who always motivated (Source: Express File) Younis Khan credited his success and achievement to all his family members and the late Bob Woolmer, who always motivated (Source: Express File)

Younis Khan became the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He got there in his 208th innings. Younis has been Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in Tests ever since October 2015, when he went past Javed Miandad’s tally of 8832 runs and on Sunday he went past the figure of 10000 runs.

In an interview to cricinfo.com Younis Khan credited this milestone to his country “I credit this success and achievement to all my family members, especially my late father, my mother and the late Bob Woolmer, who always motivated me,” Younis said. “This is not just my achievement, this is for everyone in Pakistan, this is Pakistan’s achievement.”

Speaking about the younger players in the side, Younis said, “I don’t think after retirement there should any problem in the team,” Younis said. “That’s a part of life. When I came in I saw many legends retiring in 2003 and a lot of youngsters came with Bob Woolmer and we managed to come on top. So it won’t be any problem. Someone else will come and stand like me and perform.”

He added, “In last three four years I have completely shared my life with the young players. I have told them how to maintain fitness. I haven’t done anything big on my fitness but 10-15 minutes in my daily routine. It’s a routine that I have kept simple but I have done it on regular basis that it becomes a habit. Once you do something regular, it becomes your habit and things automatically fall in your way. So you have to create it and then you start performing in crisis because that is in your habit.”

He further stated, “I have tried my best to tell them everything – what to do, how to practice, what to do after at the match, what to do after scoring a hundred and what to do after scoring zero. So I am sure if I am not around, they will follow it to become successful. To score 10,000 runs you have to make up your mind first. If you take an example of Virat Kohli after Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement, he went on with an aim and a goal. So I am sure in the coming years he will surpass Sachin.”

Younis also expressed his aim to continue mentoring younger players and said, “I have done my Level-2 coaching course with an intent to do it further, take it to level 3 and level 4. I want to associate myself with younger teams like Under-15s, Under-19s because that is the spot where coaching should be done and mentoring at that level is a difficult test. So if in the future I manage to work with the PCB, I would want to start from there and help produce players.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd